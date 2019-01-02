New Prague welcomes New Year's baby

Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague has announced the birth of the 2019 New Prague New Year's Baby.

A boy, Cale Matthew Graf, was born at 8:02 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, to parents Matt and Jeana Graf of New Prague. Cale weighed in at 11 pounds, 8.9 ounces and was 24 inches long at birth. He has two older sisters, Sophia and Sierra ages, 5 and 4.

The family of the New Year's Baby receives a package of gifts from advertisers in The New Prague Times New Year's Baby contest, in which readers guess the date, time and weight of the year's first baby. The winner of the contest will be announced in the January 10 edition of The Times.