Nicole Adams hired as NPHS principal

Published by editor on Thu, 07/12/2018 - 1:39pm

Nicole Adams, high school principal at Le Sueur-Henderson, has been named principal at New Prague High School, pending school board approval at its meeting Monday, July 16. 

According to New Prague Superintendent Tim Dittberner, Adams “has established herself as a highly effective educational leader. She comes highly respected by her staff and colleagues. She is incredibly knowledgeable, has great attention to detail and possesses superb communication skills.”

Adams is excited for the opportunity to work and serve the school district in which she has chosen as home. She and her husband Hank reside in Elko New Market.

Read more in an upcoming edition of The New Prague Times. 

 

