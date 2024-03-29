NP’s Biermaier named section’s top hoops assistant

When he’s had a tough day in the classroom, Jeremy Biermaier always has basketball as an activity more often than not will end the day on a positive note.

It’s easy to enjoy the afternoon on the hardwood when you love you job and the players have bought into everything you’re trying to accomplish. Along with plenty of talent, that’s a combination that helped Biermaier win the Section 1AAAA Assistant Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year. The honor was announced during the Minnesota State High School League’s girls’ basketball tournament. The announcement was flashed on the scoreboard at Williams Arena. Biermaier was at the game with NPHS head coach Eric Specht. Being an attentive coach, always scanning the floor and taking in the minutiae of the teams’ offense and defense during the contest, Biermaier missed the message on the scoreboard.

