NP’s Ledwein shooting for berth in US Open

Published by editor on Fri, 05/03/2024 - 11:23am

New Prague Taylor Ledwein will compete in a qualifying round for a berth in the U.S. Open Monday at Woodhill Country Club in Wayzata.

New Prague’s Taylor Ledwein is taking aim at a childhood dream of making the field at the women’s U.S. Open when she competes at a qualifying tournament Monday.

Ledwein, a graduate of NPHS and Bradley University, will be part of a small field of women competing for a single berth at the U.S. Women’s Open May 30-June 2 at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Penn.

Ledwein expects the field in the qualifying round to be tough and knows she’ll likely need to shoot about even par on approximately 6,500-yard track. She prepared for the competition recently with an even par round at New Prague Golf Club from the men’s tees. Taylor’s father, Tim, will caddy for her at the qualifying competition.

(For the complete story, see the May 2 print edition of The New Prague Times.)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Jon A. Tonkin, 67
Fri, 05/03/2024 - 3:06pm
NP’s Ledwein shooting for berth in US Open
Fri, 05/03/2024 - 11:23am
NP track teams shine at Jordan
Fri, 05/03/2024 - 11:16am
Miles of memories with Run New Prague
Fri, 05/03/2024 - 11:12am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.