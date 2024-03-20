NP’s Russo enjoying championship ride with Mavericks

Published by editor on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 4:49pm
John Mueller
Photo courtesy Minnesota State University, Mankato SID
Emily Russo (left) is known as a strong defender and rebounder for the MSU Mavericks. The Mavericks won the central region championship Monday and will advance to an as-yet undetermined opponent in the Division II Elite 8 Monday, March 25, in Missouri.

She’s a two-year starter on an NCAA Division II womens’ basketball team headed to the Elite Eight Monday night in St. Joseph, Mo. New Prague’s Emily Russo is enjoying quite a ride with the Mavericks.
Russo is a two-year starter for Minnesota State University, Mankato. She’s known more for her defense than offense. Her game is high-energy attention to the opposing team’s top front-liner. Monday, Russo and her teammates did their job, defeating Southern Nazarene University, 80-48, in the central region tournament. Russo and her teammates allowed just a shade over 57 points a game in the tournament.
Russo finished the game with five points in 18 minutes. She grabbed two rebounds and played lock-down defense. The Mavericks took a 46-16 lead to halftime over Southern Nazarene. The win was important to Russo and her teammates. At 28-5 overall, 20-2 in conference play, they entered the tournament as the No. 7-seeded team.

