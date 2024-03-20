NP School Board faces $3.5 million decision Monday

Published by editor on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 4:22pm
John Mueller, news@newpraguetimes.com

NP School District Superintendent Andy Vollmuth answered questions from Kim Strop (left) after Monday evening’s, March 18, information meeting on the proposed $3.5 million budget adjustment. Strop and Vonnie Ericson (right) were among about 70 people attending the meeting. Many people expressed concern with the proposal to reduce the amount of physical education class time at the district’s elementary schools. The school board is scheduled to vote on the proposed adjustment Monday, March 25, 6 p.m.

Members of the New Prague School Board face a decision on a $3.5 million budget adjustment Monday, March 25, a vote they know will likely leave many people unhappy but a decision the district needs to have completed to balance the district’s books for the 2024-25 school year.
The reduction is a $3.25 million cut with a $250,000 loan from the general fund budget’s undesignated fund. It includes a proposal for $312,400 in spending cuts and administrative chargebacks, $103,384 in athletics/activities, $24,500 in fee increases and expansion of middle school programming through community education, $733,791 in cuts to elementary education spending, $392,000 in spending reductions at the high school, $675,900 in spending cuts at the middle school, $240,000 in spending cuts for special services, $125,025 in reductions to technology and $841,700 in cuts to transportation.
The district is planning to spend some money to enhance its ability to make the cuts. It plans to implement a $122,000 ADSIS grant to help fund special education spending, purchasing kits for high school students to repair Chromebooks and spending $80,000 on an adaptive phy-ed teacher (DAPE).

