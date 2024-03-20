NP School Board faces $3.5 million decision Monday

Members of the New Prague School Board face a decision on a $3.5 million budget adjustment Monday, March 25, a vote they know will likely leave many people unhappy but a decision the district needs to have completed to balance the district’s books for the 2024-25 school year.

The reduction is a $3.25 million cut with a $250,000 loan from the general fund budget’s undesignated fund. It includes a proposal for $312,400 in spending cuts and administrative chargebacks, $103,384 in athletics/activities, $24,500 in fee increases and expansion of middle school programming through community education, $733,791 in cuts to elementary education spending, $392,000 in spending reductions at the high school, $675,900 in spending cuts at the middle school, $240,000 in spending cuts for special services, $125,025 in reductions to technology and $841,700 in cuts to transportation.

The district is planning to spend some money to enhance its ability to make the cuts. It plans to implement a $122,000 ADSIS grant to help fund special education spending, purchasing kits for high school students to repair Chromebooks and spending $80,000 on an adaptive phy-ed teacher (DAPE).

