NP School Board OKs employee contracts

Aiming at what it deems fair and equitable compensation for employee groups, the New Prague School Board approved a series of master agreements with employee groups, contracts including increases in wages and benefits.

At a special meeting Monday, May 13, the board approved contracts for certified speech pathology assistants, building nurses, paraprofessionals, custodians, nutrition services staff, transportation staff, technology association, building principals and assistant principals. The agreements cover the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years. With the exception of the agreements for the administrators, all the contracts were unanimously approved. Director Dan Call cast the lone vote against the contract for the pact with the building principals and assistant principals. Directors Denny Havlicek and Mark Bartusek missed the meeting.

The negotiated contract year for all principals/assistant principals shall be July 1 to June 30. Principals shall be granted 25 non-duty days during the contract year. Assistant principals shall be granted 33 non-duty days during the contract year’s non-duty days which may be carried over until Jan. 1 of the following year. The contract includes a dozen paid holidays.

The base pay for building principals ranges from $123,000 to $130,995. The base pay for assistant principals ranges from $100,000 to $108,000. Depending on their years of service, the principals will receive increases in longevity pay from 11 to 20 percent. For principals and assistant principals, the district will provide a $150,000 term life insurance policy. This term policy will pay double the specified amount in the event of accidental death.

