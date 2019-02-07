NP schools closed Thursday
New Prague Area Schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 7, due to predicted weather conditions.
Students will have a blended learning day.
There will be no WRAP or pre-school classes.
All evening activities are cancelled.
New Prague Area Schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 7, due to predicted weather conditions.
Students will have a blended learning day.
There will be no WRAP or pre-school classes.
All evening activities are cancelled.
Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071
Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135
If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.