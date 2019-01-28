NP schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Published by editor on Mon, 01/28/2019 - 4:12pm

New Prague Area Schools has announced that there will be no school Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 29 and 30, due to expected weather conditions.
Sub-zero temperatures and extremely low windchills are forecast for the next few days. All students K-12 will have blended learning days, where they are expected to do work online.
The closure includes Kids Company and WRAP classes as well. In addition, all extra-curricular activities are cancelled or postponed.
The New Prague Fitness and Aquatic Center will be open regular hours on both days, with classes held as scheduled.
The Snowball coronation, which had been scheduled for Monday, Jan. 28, at the high school auditorium, has been rescheduled. It will be held during a high school pep fest in the school gym on Friday, Feb. 1, at 1:45 p.m.

