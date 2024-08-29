NP students well above state average on MCA exams

Results from the annual Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments (MCAs) given last spring show New Prague students are still well above the state average for proficiency in math, science and reading.

The results the Minnesota Department of Education released today, Thursday, Aug. 29, indicate districtwide 63.4% of New Prague students were proficient in math, 58.5% were proficient in reading and 57.9% were proficient in science, according to the MDE. Last year, 94.9% of NPHS seniors successfully completed the requirements to graduate. Statewide, Minnesota school districts averaged 45.5% proficiency on the math exam, 49.9% proficiency on the reading exam and 39.6% proficiency on the science exam. Statewide, 83.3% of high school seniors successfully completed the requirements for graduation, according to the MDE.

The MCAs are given in the spring of each year to students in grades 3-8 in reading and math. In high school, Minnesota students take one last reading MCA in grade 10 and one last math MCA in grade 11.

