NP track teams shine at Jordan

New Prague’s track and field teams enjoyed a pair of solid performances Thursday, taking the top two spots at a meet in Jordan.

The teams are continuing their efforts at building toward the championship portion of their schedules. The teams were in Orono Tuesday, April 30, for a varsity meet. Tuesday, May 7, NPHS will be at Rosemount for a meet followed by the Metro West Conference Championships Wednesday, May 15 at Trojan Stadium.

NP girls top the standings

The Trojans dominated the field in Jordan Thursday, April 25. They finished first with 178.5 points, well ahead of Delano (128.5) and the host Jaguars (88). The rest of the field included Tri-City United (79), Fairmont (70), Mound-Westonka (68), Nova Classic Academy (41) and Le Sueur-Henderson (40).

Trojans second in boys’ standing

New Prague enjoyed what coach Nick Meyer said was “a great day” Thursday. The Trojans finished second in the meet behind the host Hubmen.

New Prague finished at 120, just 32 points behind Jordan. Fairmont finished third (119), followed by Mound-Westonka (107), Delano (93), Nova Classical Academy (48), Tri-City United (34) and Le Sueur-Henderson (18).

