NP White second at state

New Prague’s girls’ 10U softball team took second in Minnesota Softball’s state tournament Saturday and Sunday, July 12-13, at Minnetrista. The NP White team defeated Cottage Grove (5-3) and St. Francis (14-5) Saturday and then opened Sunday’s tournament play with a loss (9-8) to Anoka-Ramsey. NP rallied with wins over Lakeville (10-1), Delano (9-2) and Anoka-Ramsey (5-4) to reach the championship game against undefeated Apple Valley. NP White fell in the title tilt, 8-7. The team includes (back row, from left) coach Angela Ambroz, Makenly Ambroz, Rilynn Bedeaux, Kayleigh Amundson, coach Brian Amundson, Alex Pierquet, Andie Switala, Olivia Bartusek, coach Joe Bartusek, (front row, from left) Kylie Bredehoft, Ashlynn Wells, Hattie Remhof, Hadley Mitchell, Avery Nesbitt and Henley Ambroz. Playing doubleheaders and tournaments since May 4, the NP White team finished its season with a 23-20 record.