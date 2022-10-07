NPAS Hall of Fame for 2022

New Prague Area Schools held its Hall of Fame ceremony the evening of Thursday, Oct. 6, at the New Prague High School auditorium. Inducted this year were, from left to right, Chris Neisen, Jim Lang, Tim O'Neill, Ryan O'Neill, Sammi Solheid Schultz, Matt Ambroz, Tony Johnson, Tony Kubes, and Ben Bartusek. Not pictured is Tom Hudspeth.

They were inducted into three different areas. For Alumni were Ben Bartusek, Chris Neisen, and brothers Tim and Ryan O’Neill.

For Athletics, Matt Ambroz, Tony Johnson, Tony Kubes, and Sammi Solheid Schultz.

For Service, Tom Hudspeth and Jim Lang.

For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times.