NPFD called to early morning fire

Published by editor on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 8:32am

The New Prague Fire Department was called in for mutual aid at a building fire along Highway 13 north of New Prague the morning of Friday, March 4.

According to a preliminary report Prior Lake called in New Prague around 4:30 a.m. to aid in a fire at a garage/shed on a property about 10 miles north of New Prague. When vehicles from New Prague Fire Department arrived there were flames coming out of the structure. By 7 a.m. it appeared the flames were under control, although smoke was still rising from the building.

Also called for mutual aid was the Jordan and Mdewakanton Public Safety fire departments. Also on site was the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and an Apple Valley, Lakeville, Farmington Ambulance.

For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)    

