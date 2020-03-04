NPFD receives new pumper truck

Published by editor on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 10:07am

The New Prague Fire Department took possession of a new pumper truck the afternoon of Tuesday, March 3. Members of the fire department were spending Tuesday learning how to run the new vehicle. The new truck replaces a pumper truck that had a cracked frame. The new pumper truck can hold 1,000 gallons of water, will be used to help fight rural fires and the department hopes to make use of the truck for more than 25 years. For more see an upcoming print issue of The Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

NPAS COVID March 13 Letter to Community
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 10:16am
Johnny Pasek, 80
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 9:51am
The Polka Dance Party scheduled for Friday, March 13 - Cancelled
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 9:37am
Grand opening has been cancelled for Carriage House
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 9:06am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.