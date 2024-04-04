NPHS’s spring play this weekend

Published by editor on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 11:06am
By: 
Patrick Fisher
The cast of New Prague High School’s spring play, “You Can’t Take it With You” includes (left to right, back row) Ben Fletcher, Gabriel Challberg, Carson Prochaska, Rowan Anderson, Kayla Dvorak, Reese Dickerson, Savannah Houwman, Lauren Shea, Savannah Ryburn, Danica Den Hartog, Leslie Otero; (front row) Mikkal Hvidsten, Kayla Einertson, Jericho Juenemann, Olivia Phipps, Kadyn Anderson and Carson Logelin. Performances are this Friday and Saturday at the high school auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

Performances of New Prague High School’s spring play “You Can’t Take it With You,” are Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6, at 7:30 p.m. both nights, in the high school auditorium. Tickets can be bought online at https://gofan.co/app/school/MN19627 or at the door of each performance.

George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart wrote the play. It is set in the 1930s during the Great Depression and is a comedy about an eccentric family and their friends, with the message is to pursue things that make you happy.

