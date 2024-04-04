NPHS’s spring play this weekend

Performances of New Prague High School’s spring play “You Can’t Take it With You,” are Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6, at 7:30 p.m. both nights, in the high school auditorium. Tickets can be bought online at https://gofan.co/app/school/MN19627 or at the door of each performance.

George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart wrote the play. It is set in the 1930s during the Great Depression and is a comedy about an eccentric family and their friends, with the message is to pursue things that make you happy.

(For the complete story,see the April 4 print edition of The New Prague Times.)