NPHS announces Homecoming candidates

Published by editor on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 10:31am

New Prague High School introduced their 2020 Homecoming Royalty the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 14, by way of a video. The video can be seen here https://youtu.be/fx9WrRinUqU. The students are candidates for Homecoming King and Queen. Coronation is scheduled to be held in Trojan Stadium on Friday, Oct. 23, between 2:45-3:15 p.m. weather permitting. If there is inclement weather the ceremony will take place in the high school auditorium and will be live-streamed. For more on Homecoming see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.