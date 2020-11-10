NPHS going to distance learning on Nov. 17

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, parents in the New Prague Area Schools received an email announcing that, “Effective Tuesday, November 17, New Prague High School students will be moved into a distance learning model.” This is after a review of the most recent case rate data for COVID-19 and the anticipated case rate projects and for the health of the school community.

The email also stated:

• November 13 and 16 there will be no school for New Prague High School students. These will be planning days for high school teachers and staff to support the learning model shift to distance learning.

• This learning model for New Prague High School will be in effect through December 23 and may be extended, based on case rates.

• Co-curricular activities will continue as scheduled, at this time.

• Compass Learning Center will operate on our normal hybrid schedule and students should continue to report to the CLC on their A/B days.

The school district is also prepared to provide individualized learning services for learners that may require in-person learning support. The high school will be sending additional communication to families and staff of currently enrolled 9-12 students outlining this transition on Monday, November 16.

The decision was made in conjunction with the school district’s Regional Support Team (with representatives from Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Department of Education and Le Sueur County Public Health) in a meeting on Monday, Nov. 9, with a goal to help reduce community spread.

“Our other school buildings case rates and student and staff exclusions remain relatively low,” said the email. “This is the primary reason why other school buildings will not be making the transition at this time. Additional guidance will be shared with our New Prague Community on December 1, after our next meeting with our Regional Support Team.”

“Our hope is to continue the hybrid learning experience as long as possible in our K-8 buildings; however, as we continue to monitor county case rate data, we may have to shift other school buildings as well.”