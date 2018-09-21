NPHS Homecoming candidates chosen

New Prague High School announced its Homecoming candidates for King and Queen on Friday, Sept. 21. Queen candidates are (front row, left to right) Aidan McLoone, Laura DeGross, Anna Holden, Kaitlyn Blair, Callie Peterson, Morgan Pint, Molly Giesen, Kate Wagner; King candidates are (back row) Mason DeGross, Bryce Simon, Travis Frerk, Collin Dorzinski, Grant Yackly, Blake Woodson, Andrew Piilola and Hartman Sadusky. Coronation for royalty will be at 11:10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 28. Homecoming activities begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23, with the annual Powder Puff football game at Trojan Stadium. For more see an upcoming print issue of The Times. (Patrick Fisher)