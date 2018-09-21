NPHS Homecoming candidates chosen

Published by editor on Fri, 09/21/2018 - 11:25am
New Prague High School announced its Homecoming candidates for King and Queen on Friday, Sept. 21. Queen candidates are (front row, left to right)  Aidan McLoone, Laura DeGross, Anna Holden, Kaitlyn Blair, Callie Peterson, Morgan Pint, Molly Giesen, Kate Wagner; King candidates are (back row) Mason DeGross, Bryce Simon, Travis Frerk, Collin Dorzinski, Grant Yackly, Blake Woodson, Andrew Piilola and Hartman Sadusky. Coronation for royalty will be at 11:10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 28. Homecoming activities begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23, with the annual Powder Puff football game at Trojan Stadium. For more see an upcoming print issue of The Times. (Patrick Fisher)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Cruising into the evening
Fri, 09/21/2018 - 10:33pm
Trojans stumble in loss to Raiders
Fri, 09/21/2018 - 10:11pm
TCU High School announces Homecoming candidates
Fri, 09/21/2018 - 2:45pm
Rice County declares State of Emergency
Fri, 09/21/2018 - 2:20pm

Please Login for Premium Content