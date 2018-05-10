NPHS honors Hall of Fame inductees

New Prague High School honored five inductees into its Hall of Fame during its Honors Night program the evening of Wednesday, May 9. The five are, from left, Dr. Thomas Borak, Darlene Witt, Dr. Terry Witt, Marlene Nytes accepting for her late husband Chuck Nytes and Irma Langer. Dr. Borak, Darlene Witt and Dr. Terry Witt were named as Distinguished Alumni and Langer and Chuck Nytes were named for Distinguished Service. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Julie Schmitz photo)