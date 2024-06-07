NPHS softball team finished second at state tournament

The New Prague High School softball team's magical run through the section and state tournaments concluded today, Friday, June 7, with a second place finish.

The Trojans fell to Rogers, 3-0, in the Class AAAA title game at Caswell Park in North Mankato. New Prague mustered only three hits off the Royals' pitcher, AnnaBelle Waldoch. Struggling to get the big hit when the Trojans needed it, New Prague stranded five runners on base.

New Prague earns runner-up honors in its third state tourney appearance. Rogers won its first-ever state softball title in its second state tourney appearance.

The Trojans finished the season at 22-4. The Royals finished at 21-3.

See details in upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.