NPHS students sign letters of intent

New Prague High School student athletes, from left, Sophia Andersen, Emily Russo, Luke Tupy, Will Busch and Kennedy Buckman signed letters of intent during a Wednesday, Nov. 13, ceremony in the high school’s commons area. Family, friends, coaches and teammates attended the ceremony. Buckman will be playing softball at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD, Tupy will be playing baseball at St. Cloud State University, Russo will be playing basketball at Minnesota State University, Mankato, Busch will be playing baseball at North Dakota State University and Andersen will be playing volleyball at Concordia University, St. Paul. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)