NPHS wrestlers win Rumble on the Red

New Prague High School’s wrestling team won the team title at the Rumble on the Red held Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 28-30, in Fargo. ND. The Trojans won first with 193.5 points of the top five out of 58 teams. Second through fifth were Stillwater, Jackson County Center, Waconia and Bemidji.

Individually, New Prague had three wrestlers claim titles. Senior Koy Buesgens won at 145 pounds, his third title and the only Trojan to have multiple Rumble on the Red titles. Sophomore Lawson Eller claimed the 106 pounds title. Senior Joey Novak won at 195 pounds and was named the "Upper weight outstanding wrestler" of the event.

For more on the wrestling team check out the Thursday, Jan. 12, edition of The New Prague Times.