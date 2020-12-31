One person injured in two vehicle crash

Minnesota State Patrol reported that one person, William Earl Boysen of Webster, was transported to Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville with non-life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in New Prague, around 5:34 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

A 2005 Chevy Venture, driven by Boysen, age 72, was pulling out onto Highway 13, when a 1999 Ford F150, driven by Terry Dwayne Cook III, age 21, of New Prague, that was traveling south on Highway 13 collided with the Chevy. Cook and his son, age 2, did not suffer any injuries. Also on the scene were North Memorial Ambulance and the New Prague Police and Fire departments. All parties were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not involved in the incident.