Online threats made to NPHS, suspect in custody

The New Prague Police Department informed the New Prague High School administration Wednesday morning, Sept. 18, of a social media threat made against the high school and several other schools. A suspect is currently in custody.

According to an email sent to parents from Superintendent Andy Vollmuth of New Prague Area Schools, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) investigated the threat, which originated outside of the New Prague Area School District. The BCA, working with the Chaska Police Department, was able to bring the suspect responsible into custody. There is no evidence to suggest the suspect had any ability to carry out the threats or that anyone else was involved according to the email.

“Please know that school safety and our students’ sense of belonging at school is prioritized on a daily basis in New Prague Area Schools,” said Vollmuth in the email. “We appreciate and value your support as we keep our students and staff safe.”

