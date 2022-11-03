Pep Fest honors girls cross country team

Published by editor on Thu, 11/03/2022 - 12:13pm

New Prague High School held a Pep Fest for the girls cross country team Thursday, Nov. 3, in the high school gym. The team finished second at its Tuesday, Oct. 25, section meet, earning a berth in the Saturday, Nov. 5, state meet at St. Olaf College in Northfield. For more on the Oct. 25 second meet see this week’s print issue of The New Prague Times. For results of the Nov. 5 state meet check The Times’ online sites and the Thursday, Nov. 10, print issue of The Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

