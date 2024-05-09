Person killed in crash

A person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Le Sueur County Road 3 just north of Le Sueur County Road 29 in Lanesburgh Township this afternoon, Thursday, May 9, around 3 p.m.

Le Sueur County Sheriff's deputies and troopers from the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the crash. The name of the deceased was not released Thursday afternoon.

Additional information on the crash from the sheriff's office is expected Friday, according to a sheriff's deputy. It will be published when available.

See details online or in an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.