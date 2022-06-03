Playing night ball at St. Patrick

Published by editor on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 10:39pm

The St. Patrick Irish’s Zak Endres, left, Jack Ulschmid and Dave Readmond, assistant manager for the DRS baseball team, enjoy the first night game at Bonin Field, north of New Prague, on Friday, June 3. The field had its first set of lights installed on February 16, after nearly a year and-a-half of fundraising efforts. There was a ceremony on June 3 to mark the special evening. The Irish won their first game under the lights as they defeated the St. Benedict Saints, 10-0 in seven innings. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

