POPS committee meeting Wednesday

New Prague area residents are reminded about Wednesday’s meeting of the POPS (Praha Outdoor Performance Stage) leadership team/committee at 6:30 p.m. at Giesenbräu Bier Co.

The meeting is also open to the public to be updated about thePOPS project and the site selection process. The project was announced last fall and the POPS committee is working to privately raise $1 million to build the outdoor venue. A representative of Bolton & Menk, the firm hired to analyze the three possible locations for the POPS – City Center, Sliding Hill Skating Park or Memorial Park – will be there to present to the POPS leaders and the public information about the three sites.

The project is being coordinated through the New Prague Area Arts Council through the non-profit Forward New Prague Foundation. The city intends to donate the land. The POPS leadership will be there to answer questions from the audience about the building project.

Giesenbräu Bier Co. is at 1306 1st St NE, New Prague.

For those wanting more information, call chairperson Den Gardner at 612) 325-3981.