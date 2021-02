Taylor Blumberg, right, of Girl Scout Troop 44857 of New Prague makes a sale in front of Small Town Girl Children’s Boutique along Main Street on Monday, Feb. 22. Blumberg, in her fifth year of Girl Scouts, was going to be selling Girl Scout cookies until 5 p.m. in front of the shop owned by her mom, Ginny Blumberg. Taylor had sold more than 100 boxes of cookies at the same spot on Saturday, Feb. 20.