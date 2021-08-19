Post Office to temporarily close

Crews place temporary cluster boxes outside of the New Prague Post Office on Thursday, Aug. 19. The New Prague Post Office will temporarily close beginning Saturday, Aug. 21, to undergo floor repair. The post office will tentatively be closed for 26 days with the lobby also closed. Customers who have PO Boxes in the New Prague Post Office will be able to use the cluster boxes for their mail. A key for the cluster box will be in their PO Box on Friday, Aug. 20. Mail can still be dropped off at the blue mail boxes and will still be picked up. Services for New Prague will be relocated to the Prior Lake Post Office from August 21 to Wednesday, Sept. 8. Hours for the Prior Lake Post Office are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)