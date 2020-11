On Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11:11 a.m. Linda Dankers, Kelly and Joshua Freitag, Linda Rahn and Cindy Kuhl were offering prayers for veterans, New Prague and the United States from the top of the sledding hill at Sliding Hill Skate Park in New Prague. Linda Rahn and her husband Mark run a ministry, Radical Transformation 4 House of Healing, where they pray weekly for the community and country. (Submitted Photo)