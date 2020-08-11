Primary voting during the pandemic

A voter marks their ballot during the primary election in New Prague the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 11. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voters are being asked to wear masks. Other changes are that voters are asked to distance by six-feet while they wait in line and to take a pen for filling out their ballots and then drop it off before they leave. The pens, plus voting booths, are sanitized after each voter uses them. New Prague is holding its elections in the gym at the New Prague Fitness and Aquatic Center. Primary elections opened at 7 a.m. and are to remain open until 8 p.m. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)