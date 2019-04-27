Prom - A time for memories

The group of (left to right, front row) Ashlyn Osborne, Courtney Dragone, Maggie Jirik, Georgia Trygestad; (back row) Evan Zimmer, Nathan Osborne, Dylan Shimek and Brady Aune had completed the Grand March during Prom at New Prague High School’s gym on Saturday, April 27. More than 300 couples were taking part in the annual Prom. The evening continued at the Park Ballroom with dinner and a dance. An After Prom Party would be held later in the evening. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

