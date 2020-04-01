Providing smiles in chalk

Allie Reynolds, left, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds decorate their fence along Seventh Street NE in New Prague the afternoon of Tuesday, March 31. Debbie was inspired by the Facebook group World of Hearts. “Plus my granddaughter was bored,” she said with a grin. They had hearts, shamrocks, a smiley face, “Honk to say Hello!” and other messages on the fence. Around New Prague many chalk messages and pieces of art have been popping up. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)