Raven Stream jumps high for fundraiser

The students at Raven Stream Elementary School in New Prague recently had an amazing two weeks of raising money for the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, it was the highest amount the school has ever raised. Through the school’s participation in the Jump Rope For Heart (JRFH) program, the students raised $13,768. This is the seventh consecutive year Raven Stream has participated in JRFH.

The money raised goes to the AHA, which helps fight heart disease and childhood obesity. One of the program’s main goals is for children and adults to become heart healthy. Whether the students decided to fundraise or not, they all heard the positive...

