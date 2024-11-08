Re-scan scheduled for a portion of Shakopee ballots

A single-ballot distribution error on Monday, Nov. 4, at the Public Works facility and a subsequent ballot scanning

machine malfunction will have Scott County re-scanning the proper ballots for approximately 13,000 ballots beginning at 4 p.m. today (Friday, Nov. 8).

All potentially affected candidates have been updated on the situation, which may or may not still result in a recount.

"But it's important to reiterate that this is why our system has so many checks, balances, backstops, and safeguards in place - to quickly identify any potential errors and correct them well before the unofficial results are presented to the Canvassing Board for certification. Simply put, the system

works as it was intended and designed," said Scott County Administrator Lezlie Vermillion.

In the interest of full and open transparency, the re-scanning of the affected ballots will be open to the public at 4 p.m. in the Scott County Government Center West building, Room 170. Scott County estimates that the re-scanning process will be completed within two hours.