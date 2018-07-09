Recapping work at the state legislature

Rep. Bob Vogel (R-Elko New Market), left, and Sen. Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake) provide a rundown of this past state legislative session the morning of Monday, July 9, at New Prague City Hall. The city, the chamber of commerce and the New Prague Area School District hosted the event, where area residents could also ask questions about work at the St. Paul and what did and did not get passed. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)