Remembering the meaning of Memorial Day

Brigadier General Sandra Best, gives the main address during the Memorial Day program in New Prague’s Memorial Park on Monday, May 28. With temperatures around 98 degrees fahrenheit it was one of the warmest days locally for the national holiday. Brig. Gen. Best encouraged people to recommit themselves to remembering the true meaning of Memorial Day, as a day of remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms they enjoy. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)