Remembering September 11

Elko New Market observed the 20th anniversary of the events of September 11, 2001 on Saturday, Sept. 11, with a large US flag flying from a fire truck from the Elko New Market Fire Department. The department and the Elko New Market Police Department held a joint open house from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. The event included tours of the new police department building, demonstrations of how to deal with grease fires and the landing of a helicopter from North Memorial Health Air Care. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)