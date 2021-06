New Prague American Legion Post 45 Chaplain George Tupy, center left, and VFW Commander Nick Slavik read the 400 names of veterans buried at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery during Memorial Day services on Monday, May 31, with the New Prague Veterans Honor Guard at attention. Memorial Day services were observed around area cemeteries and ended with a program at the Park Ballroom. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)