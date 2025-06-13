Residents submit petition on vote for proposed police station

A petition from New Prague residents to have a say in the city’s proposed new police station has been submitted. On Thursday morning, June 12, resident Brian Paulson dropped off the petition to have a vote on the proposed $10,415,000 general obligation Capital Improvement Plan bonds to pay for the building of the new police station.

Paulson has been organizing the drive to collect the 244 signatures that were needed on the petition. He and others collected 543 signatures.

New Prague City Administrator Josh Tetzlaff said city staff is working with the city attorney to verify the petition for its intended purpose. City staff will also work with staff with Le Sueur and Scott counties to verify the signatures. Until the petition is verified it will not be on the city council’s agenda, Tetzlaff said.

Paulson was hoping city staff will at least update the city council about the petition at its Monday evening, June 16, meeting. “Hopefully one of the council members will ask about it,” said Paulson.

