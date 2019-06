Father Kevin Clinton, center, leaves St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in New Prague to a 43 bell salute from members of the bell choir and church choir on Sunday, June 2. Father Clinton is retiring and served at his last Mass on Sunday, after 45 years as a priest. A celebration of his retirement was held the evening of Saturday, June 1, with more than 300 people attending. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)