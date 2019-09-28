Rockets shoot down Trojans

A kickoff return by Nathan Osborne and a fumble recovery and return by Will Busch gave the New Prague Trojans a 14-0 lead before they had even run an offensive play in their Big Southeast District game at Rochester John Marshall Friday, Sept. 27.

The Trojans would lead 20-6 in the second quarter, but Rochester John Marshall tied the game at 20-20 by halftime and scored twice in the fourth quarter to defeat New Prague 33-20. Billy Geis had the other Trojans’ score on a 41-yard touchdown run. Geis led the Trojans in rushing with 73 yards, Jake Deutsch had six receptions for 74 yards and Parker Johnson completed 16 of 34 passes for 205 yards, but had four interceptions.

New Prague (1-4) returns to the field Friday, Oct. 4, for their homecoming game against Rochester Century. The Panthers are 4-1 following their win over Northfield Friday. game time is 7 p.m.