Webelos from Cub Scout Pack 323 of New Prague watch as their cars compete in the annual Pinewood Derby on Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in New Prague. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the derby had to be held in groups of 15 people or less. The day began with the Tiger Cub Scouts, followed by the Wolves and Bears. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)