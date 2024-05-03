Run New Prague 5K, color run Saturday

When hundreds of people begin a 5K run Saturday, May 4, they’ll be among the final runners who cross the finish line in the 39th installment of the popular event.

The 5K race will begin at 10:30 a.m. on W Main Street in New Prague. Runners can register at Central Ave North (Central Plaza) with the start line located only a block away, said Brooke Sticha, the New Prague Area Chamber of Commerce’s executive director. Packet pick-up and same-day registration will be available in Central Plaza (N Central Avenue) the morning of the race. The race will end in Memorial Park.

Over 100 runners pre-registered for the 5K. Nearly 100 youngsters were signed-up in advance for the color run.

