Run New Prague 5K, color run Saturday

Published by editor on Fri, 05/03/2024 - 10:55am

Last year’s Run New Prague 5K drew over 120 runners to Memorial Park for the start/finish line. This year’s run is the final installment of Run New Prague, said Brooke Sticha, the New Prague Area Chamber of Commerce’s executive director. (File photo)

When hundreds of people begin a 5K run Saturday, May 4, they’ll be among the final runners who cross the finish line in the 39th installment of the popular event.

The 5K race will begin at 10:30 a.m. on W Main Street in New Prague. Runners can register at Central Ave North (Central Plaza) with the start line located only a block away, said Brooke Sticha, the New Prague Area Chamber of Commerce’s executive director. Packet pick-up and same-day registration will be available in Central Plaza (N Central Avenue) the morning of the race. The race will end in Memorial Park.

Over 100 runners pre-registered for the 5K. Nearly 100 youngsters were signed-up in advance for the color run.

(For the complete story,see the May 2 print edition of The New Prague Times.)

