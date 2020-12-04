Santa goes cruising

Published by editor on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 7:46pm

Santa greets the crowds during Santa’s Cruise Through New Prague on Friday, Dec. 4. Riding an engine from the New Prague Fire Department, Santa makes the turn onto Columbus Avenue near the start of the parade sponsored by the New Prague Chamber of Commerce that included emergency and city vehicles. The Santa Cruise made its way through neighborhoods with sirens sounding and lights ablaze on the vehicles. Families waved and children shouted with excitement as they saw Santa. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Santa goes cruising
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 7:46pm
Mayo Clinic temporarily suspends operations at five clinics to support COVID-19 response
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 3:27pm
Ronald Zelenka, 75 
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 1:34pm
Gerald Vincent O’Meara, 85
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 10:38am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.