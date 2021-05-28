Schoenecker receives Paul Flick Silver Apple Award

On the morning of Friday, May 28, Jen Schoenecker, Director of Health Services for New Prague Area Schools received the Paul Flick Silver Apple Award, for her endless hours of work and being a resource for the school district during the COVID-19 pandemic. The award is named after the late Paul Flick, a respected and beloved principal. From left are the Schoenecker family, husband Jeff with daughters Lilly and Mazie, Roseanne Flick, widow of Paul Flick, Jen Schoenecker and New Prague superintendent Tim Dittberner. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)