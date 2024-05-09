School board will consider new contract with unions, casework bid

New Prague School Board members will consider proposed settlements with several unions representing over 200 employees during a special meeting Monday, May 13.

The 6 p.m. meeting is an addition to the board’s previously established schedule. A work session will follow the completion of the special board meeting.

Union employees working in transportation, paraprofessionals and nurses, nutrition services and custodians were scheduled to review and vote this week on a tentative agreement covering July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025.

