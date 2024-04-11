School district again offering veteran teachers early retirement option

Published by editor on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 12:32pm
John Mueller
Two weeks after board members struggled to approve cutting $3.5 million from the general fund, the New Prague School District is once again looking at a plan to reduce the cost of one of its biggest expenses – veteran teachers.

Monday, April 8, during a board workshop, the school board heard a proposal to once again offer an early retirement option to selected veteran members of its teaching staff. By consensus, the board agreed to have the measure included on its agenda April 22. The expectation is the savings from an early-retirement option would save more than the cost of hiring a younger, less experienced teacher with less formal education.

